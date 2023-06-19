The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .769 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run) against the Guardians.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .270 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.

He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 68), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 30 games this season (44.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .277 AVG .261 .355 OBP .311 .533 SLG .504 19 XBH 15 8 HR 7 24 RBI 24 26/16 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

