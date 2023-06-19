The Arizona Cardinals at the moment have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it ranked 21st on defense with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

In addition, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and picked up 782 yards (60.2 per game).

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Isaiah Simmons collected 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +6600 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1400 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3300

