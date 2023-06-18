Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .208.
- Smith has had a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|.236
|AVG
|.177
|.376
|OBP
|.235
|.303
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|20/20
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
