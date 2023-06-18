The Phoenix Mercury (2-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Liberty (6-3) at Barclays Center on Sunday, June 18 at 12:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's last contest was an 88-69 loss to the Mystics on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Hamstring 15.3 3.5 6 Brittney Griner Out Hip 20.1 6.5 1.6 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0.3 0.3 0.3

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Sug Sutton paces the Mercury in assists (5.6 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Michaela Onyenwere is posting 9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 47% of her shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 1.2 triples per game.

Sophie Cunningham is posting 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 41.5% of her shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game (ninth in WNBA).

