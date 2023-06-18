The New York Liberty (6-3) take the court against the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on CBS.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.1)

New York (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Mercury vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has posted two wins against the spread this year.

This year, four of Phoenix's games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively the Mercury are the ninth-ranked squad in the WNBA (79.1 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (86.0 points conceded per game).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (30.4) and seventh in rebounds conceded (35.6).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury are worst in the league in committing them (16.5 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.3). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Defensively, the Mercury are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.8. They are second-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.8%.

Phoenix takes 35.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.