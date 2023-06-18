The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .289 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 49 of 65 games this year (75.4%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this year (32.3%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .290 AVG .287 .365 OBP .364 .493 SLG .478 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 17 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings