On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles and 17 walks while hitting .236.

Rojas has had a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).

In 54 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .224 AVG .253 .300 OBP .298 .299 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 34/12 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings