Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles and 17 walks while hitting .236.
- Rojas has had a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).
- In 54 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.253
|.300
|OBP
|.298
|.299
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|34/12
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 73 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
