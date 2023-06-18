Jake McCarthy and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .233 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

McCarthy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

McCarthy has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits nine times (23.1%).

He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 15 of 39 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 14 .273 AVG .146 .312 OBP .265 .455 SLG .146 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 17/5 K/BB 6/5 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings