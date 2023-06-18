On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.

In 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 54 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 22 .309 AVG .240 .343 OBP .289 .351 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings