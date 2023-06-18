Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Davies Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Davies has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jun. 13 3.0 6 6 4 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 7 6.2 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 vs. Red Sox May. 27 3.1 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 8 4.1 5 5 5 3 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 18 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .311/.393/.598 slash line on the season.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 73 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .289/.365/.486 slash line so far this year.

Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .533 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .284/.349/.498 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 73 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.342/.349 on the year.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

