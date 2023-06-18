Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (32-38) will square off with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) at Chase Field on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 18 out of the 34 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 19 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 16-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

