Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 83 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 242 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 366 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Davies has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb

