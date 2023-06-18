The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .974 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 75 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (48 of 66), with at least two hits 20 times (30.3%).

In 21.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .275 AVG .359 .355 OBP .442 .529 SLG .689 17 XBH 19 8 HR 7 20 RBI 18 30/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings