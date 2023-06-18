Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

In 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .269 AVG .261 .349 OBP .311 .500 SLG .504 17 XBH 15 7 HR 7 21 RBI 24 26/16 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings