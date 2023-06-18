Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.261
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.500
|SLG
|.504
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|24
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 73 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
