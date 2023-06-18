As of July 2, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona picked up just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +6600 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1400 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3300

