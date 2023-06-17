The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .201 with five doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 25 of 52 games this season (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .224 AVG .177 .371 OBP .235 .294 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 19/20 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings