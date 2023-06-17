Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 161 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks while batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has had a hit in 41 of 59 games this year (69.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.3%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 23 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .279 AVG .279 .333 OBP .321 .525 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings