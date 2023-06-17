Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this year (75.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (29.7%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Marte has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (56.3%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.287
|AVG
|.287
|.355
|OBP
|.364
|.493
|SLG
|.478
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|25/13
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 69 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.29), 36th in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.6).
