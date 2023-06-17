Jake McCarthy and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .230 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

McCarthy is batting .429 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 14 .271 AVG .146 .311 OBP .265 .424 SLG .146 8 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 17/5 K/BB 6/5 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings