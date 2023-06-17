Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake McCarthy and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .230 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- McCarthy is batting .429 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|14
|.271
|AVG
|.146
|.311
|OBP
|.265
|.424
|SLG
|.146
|8
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|17/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
