Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .279.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).

In 54 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has driven home a run in 18 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 22 .309 AVG .240 .343 OBP .289 .351 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings