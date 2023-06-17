Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday (at 10:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 74 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .312/.395/.591 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 72 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.359/.486 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-3) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4 at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .288/.355/.506 slash line on the year.

Ramirez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 69 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.334/.341 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

