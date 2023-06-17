Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona has scored 360 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.357 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Henry has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin

