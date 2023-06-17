How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 360 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.357 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Henry has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Touki Toussaint
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Tanner Bibee
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
