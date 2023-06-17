Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly reached base via a hit in 47 of 97 games last season (48.5%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (18 of them).
- In seven of 97 games last year, he homered (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Kelly picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his 97 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 33 of 97 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
