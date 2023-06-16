The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.

He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .291 AVG .279 .346 OBP .321 .547 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings