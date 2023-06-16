The field is getting smaller at the Viking Classic Birmingham, with Lin Zhu set for a quarterfinal against Rebecca Marino. Zhu is +1000 to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Zhu at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Zhu's Next Match

After beating Magda Linette 6-3, 6-0, Zhu will meet Marino in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.

Zhu Stats

Zhu beat Linette 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Zhu has gone 22-18 and has won one title.

Zhu is 3-2 on grass over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Zhu has played 40 matches and 21.0 games per match.

In her five matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Zhu has averaged 19.2 games.

Over the past year, Zhu has been victorious in 38.6% of her return games and 61.9% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Zhu has won 72.3% of her games on serve and 34.7% on return.

