Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .283 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 35 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .280 AVG .287 .347 OBP .364 .492 SLG .478 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 16 RBI 13 25/12 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

