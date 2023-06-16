Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Rojas (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .237 with 13 doubles and 16 walks.
- In 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%) Rojas has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- He has not homered in his 52 games this season.
- In 18 games this season (34.6%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.225
|AVG
|.253
|.298
|OBP
|.298
|.304
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|33/11
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Toussaint makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.