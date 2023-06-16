The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (28.3%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 22 .240 AVG .393 .342 OBP .493 .385 SLG .623 9 XBH 8 2 HR 3 12 RBI 17 21/14 K/BB 12/10 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings