On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .284.

In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 53 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .319 AVG .240 .347 OBP .289 .362 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 18/5 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings