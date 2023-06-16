Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .284.
- In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 53 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.319
|AVG
|.240
|.347
|OBP
|.289
|.362
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|18/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Toussaint gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
