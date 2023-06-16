Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Guardians on June 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Chase Field on Friday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|5.2
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|9
|3
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|3.2
|8
|8
|5
|2
|4
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 72 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .310/.395/.591 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 70 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.355/.486 so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.353/.494 on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.336/.342 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
