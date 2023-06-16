Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Friday at Chase Field against Triston McKenzie, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Diamondbacks -155 +125 8 +100 -120

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 22 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (68.8%).

Arizona has gone 11-4 (winning 73.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60.8% chance to win.

In the 69 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 20-11 16-10 25-18 28-17 13-11

