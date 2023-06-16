Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 16.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 20 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 14-6 in those contests.
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 355.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Will Vest
|June 12
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Matt Strahm
|June 13
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
|June 17
|Guardians
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
|June 18
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Davies vs Tanner Bibee
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|June 20
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Colin Rea
|June 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Teheran
