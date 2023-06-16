Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

In 47 of 97 games last season (48.5%) Kelly got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up two or more.

In seven of 97 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 22 of 97 games last year (22.7%), Kelly picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored a run in 33 of 97 games last year (34.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)