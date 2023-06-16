Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- In 47 of 97 games last season (48.5%) Kelly got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up two or more.
- In seven of 97 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 22 of 97 games last year (22.7%), Kelly picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored a run in 33 of 97 games last year (34.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending McKenzie (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
