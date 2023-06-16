Currently the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games went over the point total.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but only one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

In addition, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In addition, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +5000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

