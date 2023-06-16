Alex de Minaur 2023 cinch Championships Odds
Alex de Minaur's run in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Adrian Mannarino. At +750, de Minaur has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 cinch Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
de Minaur at the 2023 cinch Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
de Minaur's Next Match
de Minaur will meet Mannarino in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET, after defeating Diego Schwartzman in the previous round 6-2, 6-2.
de Minaur currently has odds of -200 to win his next contest versus Mannarino. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Alex de Minaur Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600
- US Open odds to win: +5000
- cinch Championships odds to win: +750
Want to bet on de Minaur? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
de Minaur Stats
- de Minaur beat Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- de Minaur has won two of his 23 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 35-21.
- de Minaur is 5-3 on grass over the past year.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court types), de Minaur has played 56 matches and 24.8 games per match.
- In his eight matches on a grass surface over the past year, de Minaur has averaged 34.0 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, de Minaur has won 79.3% of his games on serve, and 28.8% on return.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, de Minaur has won 83.1% of his games on serve and 26.5% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.