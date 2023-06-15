Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .203 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.228
|AVG
|.177
|.371
|OBP
|.235
|.304
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|15
|19/18
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
