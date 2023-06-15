The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .203 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .228 AVG .177 .371 OBP .235 .304 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 14 RBI 15 19/18 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings