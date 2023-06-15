Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .290 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.9% of his 57 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with two or more RBI 10 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.301
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.321
|.566
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
