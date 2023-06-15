Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has three doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .214.

In 17 of 36 games this year (47.2%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .250 AVG .146 .296 OBP .265 .408 SLG .146 7 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 16/5 K/BB 6/5 8 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings