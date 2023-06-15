Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has three doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .214.
- In 17 of 36 games this year (47.2%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.250
|AVG
|.146
|.296
|OBP
|.265
|.408
|SLG
|.146
|7
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|8
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 54th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
