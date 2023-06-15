Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .279 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 22 .311 AVG .240 .340 OBP .289 .356 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 17/5 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings