The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .333.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (23 of 35), with more than one hit 13 times (37.1%).

He has homered in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (34.3%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .317 AVG .351 .311 OBP .413 .417 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 10/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings