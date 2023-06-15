Two of MLB's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) meet at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Chase Field. Corbin Carroll has a .316 batting average (fourth in league) for the Diamondbacks, while Nicholas Castellanos ranks fifth at .315.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (3-3) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (5-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (3-3, 4.95 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Nelson (3-3) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, a 1.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.455 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

Nelson has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Phillies

The Phillies have scored 303 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 73 home runs, 20th in the league.

The Phillies have gone 3-for-20 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.

Nola has registered seven quality starts this year.

Nola is looking for his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.

