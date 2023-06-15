You can see player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Corbin Carroll and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 72 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .316/.401/.601 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 63 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .261/.328/.494 slash line on the season.

Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 4-for-4 0 0 1 6 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Nola has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 54th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 6.1 7 6 6 7 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 7.0 1 3 0 12 3 at Mets May. 31 6.0 4 4 4 5 3 at Braves May. 25 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Cubs May. 20 7.0 4 2 2 10 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .315/.359/.498 on the year.

Castellanos will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 42 hits with six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He's slashing .174/.323/.432 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

