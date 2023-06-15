Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (34-34) on Thursday, June 15 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27), who will answer with Ryne Nelson. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-130). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (5-5, 4.60 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-3, 4.95 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Phillies have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Phillies have a 5-1 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd Win NL West +280 - 2nd

