The Philadelphia Phillies versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.T. Realmuto and Corbin Carroll.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 78 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 233 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 351.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 13 starts, Nelson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Aaron Civale 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea

