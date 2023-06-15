Ryne Nelson and Aaron Nola are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies face off on Thursday at Chase Field.

The Phillies are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-120). An 8-run total is listed in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 22 of the 32 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68.8%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Arizona has a 21-9 record (winning 70% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 68 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-16 20-11 16-9 25-18 28-16 13-11

