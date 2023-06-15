Christian Walker and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 64 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.7% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 42.2% of his games this year, Walker has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 of 64 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .262 AVG .261 .345 OBP .311 .484 SLG .504 15 XBH 15 6 HR 7 18 RBI 24 24/15 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings