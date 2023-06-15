Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Christian Walker and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 15 at 3:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 64 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.7% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42.2% of his games this year, Walker has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 64 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.262
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.311
|.484
|SLG
|.504
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|24
|24/15
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.60), 20th in WHIP (1.102), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
