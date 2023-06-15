The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but just one at home.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons posted 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +5000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

