Nick Ahmed -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Ahmed has had a hit in 18 of 36 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Ahmed has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .304 AVG .155 .360 OBP .169 .413 SLG .259 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/4 K/BB 18/1 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings