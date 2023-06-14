Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 18 of 36 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Ahmed has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.304
|AVG
|.155
|.360
|OBP
|.169
|.413
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/4
|K/BB
|18/1
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.