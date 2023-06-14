Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (42.9%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.312
|AVG
|.279
|.364
|OBP
|.321
|.587
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|21/8
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
