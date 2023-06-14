Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Phillies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .212.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (16 of 35), with more than one hit seven times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|.250
|AVG
|.146
|.299
|OBP
|.265
|.403
|SLG
|.146
|6
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|15/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|8
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
