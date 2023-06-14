The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Phillies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .212.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (16 of 35), with more than one hit seven times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 .250 AVG .146 .299 OBP .265 .403 SLG .146 6 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 15/5 K/BB 6/5 8 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings